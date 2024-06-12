Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.18. 5,368,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,081,363. The firm has a market cap of $438.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

