Lavaca Capital LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,384,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 274,864 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

