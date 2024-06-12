Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,002,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,752. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

