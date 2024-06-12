Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Crown Castle by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

CCI traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 721,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

