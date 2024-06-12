Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 6,783 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $287.55. 1,519,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.17 and its 200 day moving average is $339.76. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

