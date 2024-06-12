Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.89. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 230 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Lavoro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LVRO

Lavoro Trading Up 2.0 %

Lavoro Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.