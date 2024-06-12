Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.89. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 230 shares.
LVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Lavoro Trading Up 2.0 %
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
