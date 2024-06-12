Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 28th

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Leidos has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

LDOS traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.79. 158,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,534. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

