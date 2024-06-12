LEMONCHAIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51,740.21 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $51,740.21 and approximately $1,640.67 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

