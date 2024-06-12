Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 856.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 30,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.