Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 1,133.3% in May

As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of Li Ning stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 3,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $164.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

