LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
LFMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
LFMD stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
