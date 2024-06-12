LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 261.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFMD stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

