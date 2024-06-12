LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 5.1%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 677,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,457,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $76,882.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,910,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,200 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

