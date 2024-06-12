LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.25.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.