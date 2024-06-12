LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
