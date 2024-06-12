LimeWire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $119.42 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $119.42 million and $4.49 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,225,388 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 287,175,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.38867595 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,438,099.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

