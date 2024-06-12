Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 493,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 316,663 shares.The stock last traded at $190.35 and had previously closed at $185.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

