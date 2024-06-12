Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Reduced by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.17. 1,914,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,332. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

