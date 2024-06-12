Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGF-A

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.