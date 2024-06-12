Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (TSE:LIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.25. 106,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 117,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.
Liquor Stores N.A. Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.25.
Liquor Stores N.A. Company Profile
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liquor Stores N.A.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Liquor Stores N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquor Stores N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.