Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (TSE:LIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.25. 106,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 117,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Liquor Stores N.A. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.25.

Liquor Stores N.A. Company Profile

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

Further Reading

