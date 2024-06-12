Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on LiveOne, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for LiveOne in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,042,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 109,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 156,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 55,092 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

