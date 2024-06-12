Litecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $360.79 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.90 billion and $360.79 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $79.00 or 0.00113395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,634,256 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

