LM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 708 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $13.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.03. 212,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,602. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $359.67 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

