LM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 246,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,090. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

