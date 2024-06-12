LM Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.59. 603,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average is $421.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

