LM Advisors LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dollar General by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.88. 371,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,288. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

