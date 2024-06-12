LM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GSK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. 743,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

