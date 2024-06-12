LM Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,685 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. 1,453,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,782. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

