LM Advisors LLC Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in BP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of BP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 103,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 221.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 1,719,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

