LM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 187.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.