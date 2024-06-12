loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.07. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 117,578 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $663.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,761 shares of company stock worth $960,929. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

