Lone Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,031,749 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 3.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $427,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.94. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,042 shares of company stock valued at $133,424,815. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

