Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

