Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 228,368 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,368 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial makes up about 6.1% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 5.22% of Triumph Financial worth $97,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Triumph Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,676. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

