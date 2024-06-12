Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113,277 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 1.4% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.30% of Liberty Global worth $21,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108,207.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.