Mairs & Power Inc. Has $31.46 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.98. 4,592,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

