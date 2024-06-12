Mairs & Power Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

