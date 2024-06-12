Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,606 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $119,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $82,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.75. 1,418,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

