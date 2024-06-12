Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,943,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,202,000. Fiserv accounts for 2.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.02. 2,420,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

