Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 11,300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Generac worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.62.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

