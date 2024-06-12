Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 5,974 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $73,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.87 and a 200 day moving average of $277.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $180,640,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

