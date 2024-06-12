Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 63,737 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 63,737 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $202,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,271,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,221,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 88.7% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.39. 9,486,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

