Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 9,240 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Polaris worth $35,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $46,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PII traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,130. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

