Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,350 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. 1,964,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,611. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

