Mak Capital One LLC Has $12.99 Million Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,103 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 299,018 shares during the period. Ivanhoe Electric comprises about 2.4% of Mak Capital One LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mak Capital One LLC's holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,925,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,489,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of IE stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 787,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,753. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

