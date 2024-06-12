Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

