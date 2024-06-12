Mango Investments LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Liberty Live Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Mango Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. 46,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,344. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

