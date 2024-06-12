Mango Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,570,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 31.2% of Mango Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mango Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.