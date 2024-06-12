Mango Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of Mango Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

