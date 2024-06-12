Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Update

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 353.9% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 432,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Mangoceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,068.72% and a negative return on equity of 864.10%.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

