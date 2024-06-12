Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARPS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MARPS

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MARPS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817. The stock has a market cap of $8 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.