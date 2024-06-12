Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Plans Dividend of GBX 155

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marlowe Stock Down 0.3 %

Marlowe stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 610 ($7.77). 1,973,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,944. The company has a market cap of £590.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4,066.67 and a beta of 0.42. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 533.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.31.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marlowe news, insider Lord Ashcroft acquired 3,422,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($23,885,130.93). 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.17) to GBX 710 ($9.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marlowe

Marlowe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.